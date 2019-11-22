CLAY COUNTY CHRISTMAS PARADE TO BE HELD
“A Tennessee Christmas” is the theme for the Clay County Kick off to Christmas Parade, which will be held on Sunday, Dec. 1, at 1:30 p.m., with Santa greeting children on the square immediately following.
Hot chocolate will be available and awards will be announced.
