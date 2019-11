Cash Express has paired up with the Monroe County Jaycees to help local families during Christmas. Toys, coats, and non-perishable food items will be accepted until Dec. 15.

Donations may be dropped off at Cash Express, sent to school with your children (a pizza party will be awarded to the class that collects the most) at and many other locations around the area.

For more information, call Cash Express at 270-487-1052.