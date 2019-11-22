CANDLELIGHT CEREMONY TO BE HELD
A candlelight ceremony will be held at Memorial Lawn and Garden on Saturday, Dec. 7., around dusk or at 5:30 p.m.
Tents will be set up and hot chocolate, coffee and cookies will be served.
Families are encouraged to attend.
Posted in Area News, Local News
