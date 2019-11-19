Terry’s List for the weekend of Nov. 22, 23 and 24

A Thanksgiving potluck will be held in Fountain Run on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

“Bedtime Stories,” by Ed Monk, will be presented by the Monroe Youth Theater middle school on Saturday at 7 p.m., and Sunday at 2:30 p.m., at the old high school in Tompkinsville.

A Holiday Expo will be held Saturday at the old high school gymnasium, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A thankfulness rocks make and take event for kids is ongoing at the library in Glasgow.

The Festival of Trees and Lights is ongoing in Louisville.

The ice-skating rink in Bowling Green is now open.

Ice is ongoing in Nashville.

A craft fair will he held on Friday and Saturday in Celina, Tenn.

A fundraiser, featuring a chili supper, carriage rides, face painting and Christmas vendors, with free personalized ornament3 for kids 10 and under, hot chocolate, cookies, visits with Santa and more, will be held in Cave City on Friday at 4 p.m.

A barn sale will be held in Glasgow on Friday and Saturday.

A mom vs. son nerf war will be held in Cookeville, Tenn., on Friday at 6 p.m.

High School Musical will be performed in Cookeville, Tenn., on several dates. Click the link to check.

A holiday bazaar will be held in Glasgow on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A “Turkey Ride” will be held in Bowling Green on Saturday at 9 a.m.

A how to on making a gingerbread house will be held in Bowling Green on Saturday at 10 a.m.

A gingerbread festival, featuring photos with Santa, local entertainment, balloon and caricature artists, and a chance to build your own gingerbread house, will be held Saturday in Bowling Green at 10 a.m.

“A nerdy Flea Market and Costume Ball” will be held in Cookeville, Tenn., on Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

A special Santa event for children with special needs will be held in Bowling Green on Sunday, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

A free Christmas concert will be held on Sunday at 3 p.m., in Cookeville, Tenn.

