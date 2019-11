“Turkey the Town,” a free Thanksgiving dinner for those in need, will be held on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Farmers Market, located behind Walmart or delivered for free.

Volunteers and food donations are appreciated.

To volunteer or to sign up those in need, call or text names and addresses to 270-670-7227, 270-407-9716 or 270-427-6019.