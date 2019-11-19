A special Christmas List of things to do

A note from Terry:

The holidays are a really hard time for a lot of us who have lost loved ones. Most of us note that we would rather skip over them all together. As most of you know, I lost my sister in September. She is pictured here at the 2018 Christmas on Main, in Tompkinsville.

Terry’s List was something she loved so I had a hard time making it those first few weeks after she left us, and especially in making this special list– as she loved Christmas.

As I have said before, my sister LIVED. She was very sick throughout her life but she went out and did something fun every weekend. She loved the holidays and I know she was looking forward to this list. So, in honor of her, I present “Candy’s Christmas List.”

I would like to encourage each of you to go out and do something off the list during the next several weeks. I believe our loved ones would like this. I know this will be hard for a lot of you, but consider it and maybe even invite along someone you know may need a little extra Christmas cheer.

If you do participate in something off the list, we would love to see pictures—perhaps holding a sign mentioning it. Send those to us at Catchall@tompkinsvillenews.com, and you may be featured in the Tompkinsville News.

Candy’s Christmas List

A Holiday Expo will be held Saturday, Nov. 23, at the old high school gymnasium, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A Christmas pageant will be held at Joe Harrison Carter Elementary in Tompkinsville on Saturday, Nov. 23, at 9 a.m.

The Festival of Trees and Lights is ongoing in Louisville. https://www.facebook.com/events/443804776262099/?event_time_id=443804782928765

The ice-skating rink in Bowling Green is now open.

Ice is ongoing in Nashville.

Christmas Express and Winter Wonderland is ongoing in Lousiville.

A Christmas Open House will be held in Austin on Friday, Nov. 22 and Saturday, Nov. 23.

A craft fair will he held on Friday, Nov.22 and Saturday, Nov. 23, in Celina, Tenn.

A fundraiser, featuring a chili supper, carriage rides, face painting and Christmas vendors, with free personalized ornament3 for kids 10 and under, hot chocolate, cookies, visits with Santa and more, will be held in Cave City on Friday, Nov. 22, at 4 p.m.

A holiday bazaar will be held in Glasgow on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A how to on making a gingerbread house will be held in Bowling Green on Saturday, Nov. 23, at 10 a.m.

A gingerbread festival, featuring photos with Santa, local entertainment, balloon and caricature artists, and a chance to build your own gingerbread house, will be held Saturday, Nov. 23, in Bowling Green at 10 a.m.

A special Santa event for children with special needs will be held in Bowling Green on Sunday, Nov. 24, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

A free Christmas concert will be held on Sunday, Nov. 24, at 3 p.m., in Cookeville, Tenn.

National Lampoons Christmas Vacation will be shown on Tuesday, Nov. 26, in Bowling Green, at 7:30 p.m.

Hidden Hollow Park in Cookeville, has their ongoing holiday light display, featuring bonfires on Saturday nights, mining for gems, Mini Golf, Santa and Frosty visits, snack bar, gift shop, Christmas fudge and pony rides, ongoing now. Check the link for dates, times and which activities are available.

“Christmas in the Country” featuring the lighting of the Christmas Tree, fireworks, shopping, carriage and wagon rides, music, refreshments, prizes and photos with Santa, will be held in Livingston, Tenn., every Friday from Nov. 29 to Dec. 13.

I have been to this as well and it is that Hallmark Christmas y’all are all wanting to experience.

Twinkle at the Track, a drive-through light display, located across I-65 from the National Corvette Museum, begins on Nov. 29 in Bowling Green.

A Christmas Auction will be held in Edmonton on Nov. 30, at 6 p.m.

The fourth annual Christmas Parade Breakfast will be held on Nov. 30 in Jamestown, with Santa pictures available.

Trees of Christmas, featuring 40 unique trees, refreshments and photo opportunities, will be held in Bowling Green beginning Nov. 28.

Cheekwood’s Light display is ongoing in Nashville.

Christmas caroling begins on Dec. 1, at the ice-skating rink in Bowling Green.

The Celina, Tenn., Christmas parade will be held on Sunday, Dec. 1, at 1:30 p.m.

A Christmas celebration will be held in Cookeville, Tenn., on Sunday, Dec. 1, at 6 p.m., in Dogwood Park featuring the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, Santa, several school and community choirs, choruses, music groups, and local churches and fireworks.

Christmas on Main, featuring open houses at local businesses, a parade, carriage rides and many other activities and prizes, will be held on Dec. 6, beginning at 3 p.m., in Tompkinsville.

The Tompkinsville Christmas parade will be held on Friday, Dec. 6, at 6 p.m., in Tompkinsville.

The Gamaliel Christmas parade will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 2 p.m.

A Mistletoe Market will be held in Tompkinsville on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Santa will be at Tompkinsville Walmart on Dec. 7

Christmas in Scottsville will be held on Saturday, Dec. 6 and Sunday, Dec. 7.

The Scottsville Christmas parade will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 4:30 p.m.

“GLOW” is ongoing in Nashville, Tenn.

Downtown Lights Up, featuring free carriage rides, the lighting of Fountain Square Park, food, an outdoor movie, Christmas Carols, free keepsake ornaments, Santa, photo opportunities, and more, will be held in Bowling Green on Friday, Dec. 6, at 3:30 p.m., in Bowling Green.

A Mistletoe Market will be held in Bowling Green on Dec. 6 and 7.

“How the Grinch Stole Christmas” will be shown on Friday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Breakfast with the Grinch will be held in Glasgow on Saturday, Dec. 7

A free Christmas log home tour will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7. The event is free but reservations are required.

Prancer, Santa and Mrs. Claus are coming to Lost River Cave in Bowling Green on Dec. 7 and 8.

A Christmas Parade will be held in Bowling Green on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 9:30 a.m.

The Glasgow Christmas parade will be he held on Dec. 7, at 6 p.m.

A Christmas Parade viewing party, featuring hot cocoa, cookies and Santa, will be held on Saturday. Dec. 7, in Glasgow.

The Red Boiling Springs, Tenn., Christmas parade will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 6 p.m.

A Christmas pageant will be held in Glasgow on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 11 a.m.

Breakfast with Santa and a bazaar will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7. In Cave City.

A Christmas open house will be held in Glasgow on Sunday, Dec. 8, at 1 p.m. Santa will be there and refreshments will be served.

Christmas in Kentucky, featuring Big Red, carols, Santa and Mrs. Claus, ornament makings and activities, will be held in Bowling Green on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 11 a.m.

Santa will be at the Barren County Courthouse beginning Dec. 9

The Nashville and Louisville Zoo each have Christmas events throughout the holiday.

A Christmas Expo will be held in Louisville on Dec. 13, 14 and 15.

An Ugly Sweater 5K will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 7 a.m., in Cookeville, Tenn.

A craft bazaar and Christmas parade, featuring cookies and cocoa with Santa, will be held in Cookeville, Tenn., on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 9 a.m.

A Christmas open house will be held at the animal shelter in Glasgow on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 1 p.m.

The Cookeville, Tenn., Christmas parade will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 6 p.m.

A Christmas Expo will be held on Sunday, Dec. 15, at 12 noon, in Bowling Green.

That is all for now. We will add new events as they become available.