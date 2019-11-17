His own special take on an old standby dish

By: Marissa Simpson

Mac-N-Cheese. That’s his specialty. At least that’s what people always ask him when inquiring about his secrets.

A chef at Bob’s House in Tompkinsville, Dennis Simpson has been serving his “famous dish” since he started working at the local red roofed steakhouse in 2016.

Simpson said he has loved to cook since he was a kid. His “palate” is sensitive and not just any recipe will do, he added.

According to him, food needs flavor and if he doesn’t care for a particular one he will set out to change it.

A dash of paprika here or a pinch of cilantro there, he will turn the ordinary into a delight of the taste buds. This is just what he did when he switched up the basic macaroni recipe at the local eatery.

The dish, served on the fish bar on Fridays, quickly grew in popularity with Simpson’s changes and now has customers requesting to order the dish alone throughout the week.

However, he added, it must be specially prepared and would be too expensive to make every day, things will stay as they are with it only available on Friday.

He laughs, “Even Mellie (three-year-old daughter of owners Cody and Rachel Compton) only gets the treat on Friday after 4.

After all, would it be as appetizing if one could get it any time? Simpson thinks not, saying, “it would become as ordinary as French fries with a hamburger on your average Tuesday.”

The pans of the cheesy dish are approximately a foot long, eight inches wide and eight inches deep and restaurant patrons usually demolish them each Friday night in just over four hours’ time. It is the last thing Simpson brings out to the bar as the staff (and Mellie) await to get their share before the evening rush hits.

The trick, Simpson notes, is in the cheese, “Now we only use real cheese. We used to use pre-packaged powder like most places. No one ate it. Now, the trays are scraped clean.”

The restaurant serves many other dishes, but one of the things that seems to keep so many coming back is the all-American comfort food of mac-n-cheese.

If you stop in sometime and sit a spell near the cozy fire place of the restaurant, and he’s not too busy in the kitchen, Simpson may pop out of the kitchen for a few minutes and share a few tricks of his trade, as he says, “Patience, love and good ingredients are all you need to be a good cook.”

But good luck getting that recipe out of him. He will only mumble something about real cheese and quickly change the topic.