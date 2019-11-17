Birthday/anniversary contest winner announced
The winner of our Facebook Birthday/anniversary contest for the week of Nov. 3 to 9.
*************************************************************************************
Drum roll
*************************************************************************************
*************************************************************************************
*************************************************************************************
*************************************************************************************
John and Norma Darrow, who celebrated their 12th anniversary on Nov. 13. It was posted by Norma Darrow.
Come by the office to claim your prize.