Terry’s List for the weekend of Nov. 15, 16 and 17

A Vendor Fair will be held at the Fountain Run Community Center on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

An open house will be held at Downing Cattle Company in Fountain Run on Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 12 noon.

https://www.tompkinsvillenews.com/2019/11/13/open-house-to-be-held/

A Santa’s Workshop Vendor Fair will be held in Cookeville, Tenn., all weekend.

https://www.facebook.com/events/553746472029337/

Girls Day Out will be held in Bowling Green on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/702312960228678/

A Miles for Megan 5K will be held in Bowling Green on Saturday at 4 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2480804108682517/

A fundraiser, featuring dinner, dancing, an auction and a Volkswagon Bug raffle will be held on Saturday at 6:30 p.m., in Cave City.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2186008708366984/

A thankfulness rocks make and take event for kids is ongoing at the library in Glasgow. https://www.facebook.com/events/524703318378091/

The Festival of Trees and Lights is ongoing in Louisville. https://www.facebook.com/events/443804776262099/?event_time_id=443804782928765

The ice-skating rink in Bowling Green opens this Friday.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2413051732310283/

Overnight ghost hunt to be held at the Thomas House in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn., on Friday and Saturday.

https://www.facebook.com/events/688025038379058/?event_time_id=726129274568634

Game Night will be held at the Step Back in Time Shop in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn., on Friday.

https://www.facebook.com/events/401614120496234/

Bring your kids to Breakfast with the Grinch on Saturday in Franklin.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1051799968554651/

Christmas Express and Winter Wonderland is ongoing in Lousiville.

https://www.facebook.com/events/426200734704548/

A craft fair will be held in Lafayette at the high school on Saturday at 9 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/208536936734708/

Ice is ongoing in Nashville.

A children’s coat giveaway will be held in Glasgow from 9 a.m. to 12 noon on Saturday. https://www.facebook.com/events/788914348217013/

Santa will be in Celina, Tenn., on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Willows Treehouse. Be sure to sign up by 12:30 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/532373160641894/

A Farm to Table dinner fundraiser, featuring a silent auction, vendors and a cornhole tournament, will be held on Saturday at 3 p.m., in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2348119805451637/

Santa will arrive at Bass Pro Shops in Nashville on Saturday at 5 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2483582021901019/

Santa will arrive at Cabela’s in Bowling Green on Saturday at 5 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/385212338813270/

Come snap your own picture with holiday décor on Sunday between 1 and 3 p.m., in Celina, Tenn. From the picture it looks like you can have your picture made with the Grinch. https://www.facebook.com/events/556079594960652/

Arsenic and Old Lace will be performed on Sunday in Glasgow.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1403277649822630/?event_time_id=1403277656489296