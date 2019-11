The Monroe County Bicentennial Committee will meet tonight, Thursday, Nov. 14, at 6 p.m., at Fountain Run City Hall.

Those interested in helping with the Bicentennial or anyone who has ideas to share is invited to attend. The committee would like all of Monroe County to join in and make this an event to be proud of.

For more information call 270-487-5113 or 270-427-6712.