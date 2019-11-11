“…It takes God and a good woman…”

By: Terry Simpson

Like most Vietnam Veterans, Larry Turner has a hard time opening up about his experiences during the war, but he has no trouble speaking of the lifelong friends he made during his time overseas.

He speaks of his unit fondly, “They are a good group of guys, good Christian men with good wives. They appreciate life and they appreciate God. “

He notes that “his guys”— also known as the H Troop 17th Army Calvary, all get together once a year in Vanceburg (Ky.).

The most recent meeting had 17 members in attendance from Kentucky, Tennessee, Ohio, North Carolina, Minnesota and Virginia.

While Turner would never admit it, these reunions would not be possible if not for his actions on a hot June night in 1969, as all of those men really owe their lives to him.

Turner fought in the Vietnam War in 1968 and ‘69, returning home in January of 1970. While there he was wounded three separate times, coming home with seven pieces of shrapnel in his head. The “reminders” were not removed until years later, when they started to bother him. He also brought home something pretty special — a Purple Heart and a Silver Star.

He shared the story, quite humbly, noting he “didn’t do anything expecting a medal, it was just the right thing to do. I didn’t think, I just went to action.” That action saved several lives that day.

He noted that his main job during the war was to support the ground crew, “We had a RPG (rocket propelled grenade) and all the fire power they needed.”

He trained at Fort Knox as a Recon Scout, noting that he was fortunate to have AIT (Advance Individual Training) with a Sergeant who had already been to Vietnam.

“He trained us well and showed us pictures of what could happen. After I got over there, I disobeyed a few direct orders, such as not moving at night, because I knew better.”

He spoke of constant air strikes and the need for med-evacs (medical helicopters), pausing for a moment, “Sometimes they never even landed. They would fly over and we would be ready. We would throw the injured soldier in and they would take off.”

He smiled, “It was a beautiful sight for us to see one coming.”

It was those air evacuations that helped him to save the lives of his friends, “his guys”.

“We were working with a South Vietnamese soldier when we were ambushed. The RPGs went through and hit the fuel tank and it exploded.”

Turner became emotional as he continued, “All the guys were burning. I went through and was pulling them out and ripping their clothes off. Then I got them med-evaced out.”

After evacuating most of his unit, he and two guys of his team stayed with the wounded South Vietnamese soldier, and his unit pulled back and left them stranded.

“I told them to. We hid, laid down, when they started the air bombs — we belly crawled out of the area and then we jumped up and ran.”

“I was the last to air evac out. We had to leave the soldier behind, but as soon as I got to the hospital I asked about him and found out they did go back and get him to safety.

“Everyone in the unit was flown to Japan, but I was taken to Chulai, Vietnam to the hospital where I stayed for 45 days. I then went back to my unit and finished my tour.”

Again, just as humbly, he noted that the Vietnamese wanted to give him a medal of valor for saving their soldier, “But I was already home by then and I was not worried about it.”

“He’s definitely my hero,” Retired 1LT Doug Benning said.

“I was his platoon leader with about 40-45 men in my group. We had nine APCs (Armoured Personnel Carriers) which carried four men each.

“Larry was not a medic, we usually traveled with one, but he was always known as one. He took care of everyone else — he took care of me — and never thought of himself at all,” Benning said.

“We would send the medic out to a wounded soldier but he would have already been there, bandaged them up and went on to someone else,” he added.

“He’s not only my hero, he’s the hero of many, many other men. We wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for him,” Benning said.

While returning to American soil a true hero, he, like others, were not treated so kindly.

“It was a different time back then. We had a movement of those calling for peace, who did not understand why we did what we did,” he said.

“It was horrible what we went through over there. The small weapons weren’t so bad and we had shields, but the mortar, the RPGs and the mines were awful. The mortar would burn its way in and I could hear fire from snipers going right past my head—and all I could do was duck down,” Turner said.

He notes that 50 years later he still has nightmares, and cannot stand loud noises.

“I learned not to look at the faces of those I had to kill — to save myself — but the ones I did…,” he again became emotional, “I can still see their faces.”

“I never saw them again — ‘my guys’ who were flown to Japan. I had no idea what happened to them. I wondered for years after returning home what had happened to them.”

Then one day after church, my wife, Cleva told me I had a missed phone call. It was my Lieutenant driver, Gary Payton.

“It took me an hour to calm down and get my courage up to call him back. It was hard to keep from crying as Payton explained that he and the other guys had been searching for me for years.”

“It took a lot of adjustment after I came home. I give all the credit to God and a good woman—a good wife, even though I like to tell people I married her for her money,” Turner joked.

He shares that he and Cleva were dating before he joined the army. They had planned to marry after he returned home, but after a few months decided that he would receive more money as a married soldier, so they were wed.

“I credit her — the fear never leaves — but if it wasn’t for her, and God. Well, it takes a strong woman,” he added.

He went back to work just two weeks after returning home, and that helped him to adjust faster as well.

And those reunions of those friends and fellow veterans help a lot, also.

“The first year I went, it was very emotional. Seven men were killed in our unit and each reunion we release seven balloons and have a 21-gun salute in memory of them.

“I shouldn’t be here. I am here because of God, and because someone else took it for me. My guys, they are a great group of men. We support our troops and if you are in the military you are a friend of ours.”

Leaving Turners’ home, one can’t help but notice the red pillows on the white wicker chairs on his front porch, proclaiming, “Land of the Free, Home of the Brave,” and realize that this statement could not be truer, as Turner — as well as many of his “guys” — are true American heroes.

