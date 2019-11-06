Terry’s List for the weekend of Nov. 8, 9 and 10

A Christmas Open House will be held on Friday and Saturday in Bowling Green at the Wild Bird and Nature Store.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2412178929056868/

A craft show will be held all weekend at the mall in Bowling Green.

https://www.facebook.com/events/250553592528649/

A Christmas consignment sale will be held Friday and Saturday in Bowling Green.

https://www.facebook.com/events/490088885108789/

Ice, featuring A Christmas Story, opens in Nashville this weekend.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1016327828706264/?event_time_id=1016327832039597

A Drop and Shop will be held in Bowling Green at Signature HealthCARE on Firday and Saturday as well as other dates. Kids will be entertained with a snack and activities while you do your Christmas shopping.

https://www.facebook.com/events/406941343579643/?event_time_id=406941346912976

Historic carriage rides are now ongoing in downtown Bowling Green.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1066602277061811/?event_time_id=1114253052296733

A 5K walk will be held in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn., on Saturday.

https://www.facebook.com/events/728948857491409/

A holiday extravaganza will be held in Bowling Green at Flea Land on Saturday.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2087583138011598/

A Veteran’s Day ride and silent auction will be held in Bowling Green at Harley Davidson on Saturday.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2714281788605723/

A Veteran’s Day parade will be held in Bowling Green on Saturday.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1329917143863361/

Karaoke will be held at Ralphie’s on Saturday.

Improv Olympics will be held in Bowling Green on Saturday.

https://www.facebook.com/events/542263043270877/

Santa will arrive at Rivergate Mall in Nashville on Saturday.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2110060972637101/