Sleepy Hollow takes over Old Mulkey

Eighth grade Monroe County Middle School students recently visited Old Mulkey State Park for a learning activity centered around the Halloween season. As they had been learning about the story, The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, they were eager to put their knowledge to use. Different stations were set up throughout the park with teachers from different classes, as well as Monroe County High School child services students, preparing a lesson from their subjects which related to the legend. These included a morgue, a “body,” a crime scene with several pieces of evidence, (including a live horse), and a detective who sent the students out to search for clues.

MCMS Adminstrator Beth Hodges, laughed, “I don’t know who is enjoying it more, the kids or the teachers, but it is a learning experience that will stick with these kids for years.”