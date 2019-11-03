Birthday/anniversary contest winner announced

| | 0

The winner of our Facebook Birthday/anniversary contest for the week of Oct. 27 to Nov. 2

*************************************************************************************

Drum roll

*************************************************************************************

*************************************************************************************

*************************************************************************************

*************************************************************************************

 

 Gunner Keith who celebrated his 9th birthday on Oct. 28. It was posted by Robin Keith.
  
Come by the office to claim your prize.
Posted in Local News

Leave a Comment