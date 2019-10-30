Terry’s List for the weekend of Nov. 1,2 and 3

The list is short this week but it is all local.

A Harvest Celebration will be held at the H.A.M. Henderson Lodge, on Nov. 1, from 5 to 8 p.m.

A chili supper and auction will be held on Saturday at 4 p.m. at the H.A.M. Henderson Lodge.

A benefit will be held on Saturday at the Mt. Hermon Community Center, featuring a cakewalk at 4 p.m., a live auction at 6 p.m., music by Jesse Muse and food by Hog Wild BBQ.

