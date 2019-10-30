Monroe County football holds “Pink Out” ceremonies

A beautiful pink striped sky blanketed Darryl Carter football stadium on Friday, Oct.18, at a home game against Metcalfe County. It could not have been more perfect as Monroe County High School celebrated their annual “Pink Out” in honor of cancer survivors, fighters and those lost. While the stands were packed full of fans in pink, the players on the field and the cheerleaders along the sidelines also flashed the bright color.

The night was also little league night and younger kids also sported their pink with the cheerleaders displaying a banner reading, “no one fights alone” and YOLO (You Only Live Once), in honor of former MCHS cheerleader coach Dana Gillenwater.