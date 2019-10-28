Concert and chili supper held for Red’s Rescue

By: Terry Simpson

It was a chilly night on Saturday, Oct. 12, when an an older gentleman donned his new Halloween sweater. He made his first few shaky steps toward finding his new furever home as he made his debut at the first annual Red’s Rescue Chili Supper and Concert.

The “gentleman,” known as Old Man, came into the Monroe County Press News office a few weeks ago almost hairless, recovering from surgery and somewhat depressed.

He would howl from his kennel in the Bow Shop until he finally worked up his nerve to check out more of his surroundings.

Starting his mornings off slow (like a lot of us older folks) but having bursts of energy here and there, he explored the office before finding a bit of sunshine to rest.

While he was not the first Rescue to spend time at the news office, he was the one we all expected to live out the rest of his days there.

“Old Man” was brought in from Clay County Animal Hospital, after the ladies there contacted Red’s Rescue with a desperate plea, hoping for help for him.

He was in such dire condition they could not even tell his gender, or if he had both eyes. They related they had no idea what was under the pounds of matted fur and filth.

An estimated 10-year old Shih Tzu that had been an inside dog, had apparently been abandoned with a large growth began on his leg.

He couldn’t see much and they weren’t sure if he could hear. The Rescue decided to try, noting that he deserved to be able to live out his last few days, weeks, months, years – whatever he had – in a better place than he had been.

Three weeks later, he was a new man…err dog.

This improvement came just in time to attend the concert and chili supper, which was held at the Farmer’s Market.

He dressed up, showed up and showed out, hoping to find that fur-ever home, understanding of his needs.

The event included a chili supper, concert by the No Deposit Band, a silent auction, door prizes, special appearances by past rescues who had found their furever homes and posters featuring those still looking for one.

It was so well attended that the crockpots were soon scraped clean, with people still coming in the doors. At this point, Gary and Julie Bowman, original benefactors of the Monroe County Animal Welfare program, stepped forward and turned the event into a pizza party, ordering several pies to feed the hungry crowd.

In typical Monroe County fashion, locals pulled out their lawn chairs, jackets and blankets and set up around the band to enjoy the music and each other’s company.

Monroe native Gary Bowman (and his wife Julie) enjoyed the event, and were introduced to many attendees who wanted to shake the hands of the people who brought the organization to fruition.

This was just the first of several fundraisers to be held in the coming months as the Kentucky Humane Society has offered to match fundraisers for the rescue program.

Perhaps Old Man will make an appearance at those events as well, hopefully with his new owner — as he left the concert for a home visit with for a potential new doggy soulmate.

Check out the Red’s Rescue Facebook for updates on him, as well as information on other animals up for adoption and more information on donating to the rescue or becoming a foster family.

(Editor’s note: Red’s was formed in mid-July through a grant from the Bowmans to begin an animal welfare program in Monroe County. The program works with the Fiscal Court and Dog wardens to place dogs which have been picked up throughout the county.

If animals are not adopted locally, they are taken to Allen County or Louisville to the Humane Society to be rehomed if possible.)