Terry’s List for the weekend of Oct. 25, 26 and 27

A Food, Fun and Frights Festival, to benefit the Backpack Program, featuring a haunted house through the shop, Ford Brothers inflatables, a pumpkin patch, pumpkin decorating, a scavenger hunt, free hot dogs from Hog Wild BBQ and prizes for any kids that wear a costume, will be held at Belle Cheveux Salon, in Tompkinsville, on Saturday, from 2 to 6 p.m.

https://www.tompkinsvillenews.com/2019/10/23/food-fun-and-frights-festival-fundriaser-to-be-held/

The 19th Annual Antique Tractor and Engine Show Chili Supper and Auction will be held on Saturday at the Monroe County High School Commons Area, with the chili supper at 5 p.m., and the auction at 7 p.m.

https://www.tompkinsvillenews.com/2019/10/23/19th-annual-antique-tractor-and-engine-show-chili-supper-to-be-held/

Old Mulkey will host Halloween in the Park, featuring games, crafts and activities and a slightly haunted playground, for children up to age 12, on Friday at 6 p.m., with the gates opening at 5:45 p.m.

https://www.tompkinsvillenews.com/2019/10/23/halloween-in-the-park-to-be-held/

A chili supper and costume contest will be held at the Flippin Fire Department on Saturday at 4 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2466197750109836/

Treasures and Treats will be held at TES on Sunday at 5:30 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/764213344017624/

A haunted house tour and chili supper will be held in Burkesville on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m., beside the old Houchens.

https://www.tompkinsvillenews.com/wp-admin/post.php?post=269487&action=edit

Camping events are ongoing at Jellystone, Obey River, DHL, Jamestown, Sulpher Creek and other area campgrounds.

The library in Glasgow has ongoing crafts for kids in their Fab Lab.

https://www.facebook.com/events/511385532771718/

A free scarecrow trail is ongoing in Bowling Green at the Lost River Cave.

https://www.facebook.com/events/395384414516619/

A craft fair will be held in Edmonton on Friday at 10 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/943530206024588/

The Summer Shade Fire Department will hold a fish fry on Saturday at 4 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/730597247401357/

A Fall Festival will be held in Glasgow at Red Cross Elementary on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/451686945420868/

The Thomas House in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn., will hold haunted weekends on Friday.

https://www.facebook.com/events/509290866485345/

Hocus Pocus will be show at the Capital Arts Center in Bowling Green on Friday at 5 and 7 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2453798124704164/?event_time_id=2453798128037497

Celina will have trunk or treat on Friday on the square, at 6 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2287107674708836/

The Summer Shade Fire Department will have trick or treat on Friday at 6 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2587978604596081/

Trick or treat will be held at the Clay County Animal Hospital on Saturday at 6 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/413039242731626/

Ralphies will have a Halloween Festival on Saturday at 6 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/377749586452156/

The Plaza in Glasgow will show the Legend of Sleepy Hollow on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

https://www.facebook.com/events/354591105490786/?event_time_id=354591115490785

Flea Land in Bowling Green will have trick or treat with characters from Hocus Pocus walking around throughout the day on Saturday.

https://www.facebook.com/events/881460285569530/

Ace Hardware in Bowling Green will have a Halloween themed pet adoption event with hot dogs on Saturday.

https://www.facebook.com/events/393883881251001/

Falloween will be held in Livingston on Saturday, from 12 noon to 4 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/398412560867801/

A Halloween Pageant will be held on Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Holiday Inn in Glasgow.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2402986349957554/

A Chili supper fundraiser with a costume contest for kids will be held at the Flippin Fire Department on Saturday, at 4 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2466197750109836/

Metcalfe Elementary will hold their Fall Festival on Saturday at 4 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/391430548150698/

A Halloween block party will be held at the Steel Coop in Livingston on Saturday at 5 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2523732704349672/

A Halloween party, featuring a costume contest, games and a pshyic, will be held in the parking lot of the Bowling Green Harley Davidson on Saturday, from 6 to 8 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1304321743076949/

Hocus Pocus will be shown free in Livingston, Tenn., at Central Park, on Saturday at 6 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/394995547855349/

Southern Lanes, in Bowling Green, will have a trick or treat party on Sunday at 5:30 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/645715905912408/

An open house will be held in Celina, Tenn., on Saturday at 2 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2308033725985548/

Halloween event, featuring the Peanuts characters, to be held on Saturday at Cabellas in Bowling Green.

https://www.facebook.com/events/499653667260188/?active_tab=about