Old Mulkey will host Halloween in the Park, featuring games, crafts and activities and a slightly haunted playground, for children up to age 12, on Friday, Oct. 25, at 6 p.m., with the gates opening at 5:45 p.m.

Come in your favorite costume.

This is event is limited to the first 40 children and pre-registration is required.

For more information or to register, call Shelia at 270-487-8481.