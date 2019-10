A Food, Fun and Frights Festival, to benefit the Backpack Program, featuring a haunted house through the shop, Ford Brothers inflatables, a pumpkin patch, pumpkin decorating, a scavenger hunt, free hot dogs from Hog Wild BBQ and prizes for any kids that wear a costume, will be held at Belle Cheveux Salon, in Tompkinsville, on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 2 to 6 p.m.