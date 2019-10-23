Benefit for cancer patient held

The Old Tompkinsville High School Gymnasium was packed full on Saturday, Oct. 12, as several locals came out to support a fundraiser to benefit Frank Hollinsworth, who is suffering with cancer. The event included a cake walk, live music and an auction. Hollinsworth noted his appreciation, saying, “I can’t express enough how much it meant to me that all the people showed up. We raised a lot of money and it means the world to me to be able to pay my bills and feed my family because of all the great people in this county. Thank you so much, from me and my family.” Frank is the father of Madison and Jacksson Hollinsworth.