19th ANNUAL ANTIQUE TRACTOR AND ENGINE SHOW CHILI SUPPER TO BE HELD

Dale and Betty Lou Rich will host the 19th Annual Antique Tractor and Engine Show Chili Supper and Auction on Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Monroe County High School Commons Area, with the chili supper at 5 p.m., and the auction at 7 p.m.

Admission to the event is free and will feature a live band.

All items and donations are appreciated.

For more information or to donate, contact Dale Rich at 270-427-8896, Betty Rich at 270-427-8444, or Darrell Bartley at 270-427-8450.