THIRD ANNUAL SCAVENGER HUNT TO BE HELD

The Third Annual Scavenger Hunt, sponsored by the HAM Masonic Lodge #515 will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19. The event, held as a fundraiser for the Monroe County Backpack Program, pits teams of people against each other as they travel across Monroe County looking for tasks and photo opportunities.

“In our third year, we are looking to set a new record as we’ve raised over $3,000 each year thanks to our sponsors for the Backpack program,” organizer Shad Welch noted.

“The task list is almost complete for this year and it should be another fun filled hunt on Oct. 19th,” he added.

“If you haven’t competed before, each team will be given a list of tasks or items. The tasks will be recorded by photo or video when completed.

“The items will be collected and turned in at check in. Each task or item earns your team a certain amount of points. The team with the most points in the quickest amount of time wins,” he added.

The winning team gets a $200 cash prize.

Examples of tasks could range from “get a team picture on a playground slide” or “video your team singing to a stranger,” Welch said. All tasks can be found and completed within Monroe County.

Team entry fee is $100 each and team members registered by Oct. 11 are guaranteed t-shirts.