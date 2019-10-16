Terry’s List for the weekend of Oct. 18, 19 and 20

Falloween in downtown Tompkinsville, featuring hot dogs, costume contests with kids, adults, pets and family categories, trunk or treat and more, will be held on Saturday, at 3 p.m. See this week’s edition of the Tompkinsville News for more information.

Chili Wars, a chili cook-off fundraiser will be held on Saturday as a part of Falloween in downtown Tompkinsville.

Falloween at the Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Church is on Saturday, at 6.

A scavenger hunt to benefit the Backpack Program will be held on Saturday in Tompkinsville.

The Red Pump Cafe will be in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn., on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Boo at the Zoo is ongoing in Nashville.

Game Night will be held at The Step Back in Time Shop, in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn., on Friday, at 7 p.m.

Trunk or Treat will be held Ace Hardware in Bowling Green on Friday, from 4 to 7 p.m.

A harvest festival will be held in Bowling Green on Friday, from 4 to 9 p.m., at SOKY Marketplace.

A free Halloween art show will be ongoing in Bowling Green, at Ingen Art Gallery, beginning on Friday.

A haunted house tour and chili supper will be held in Burkesville on Oct. 18, 19, 25, 26 and 31, at 7 p.m., beside the old Houchens.

Camping events are ongoing at Jellystone, Obey River, DHL, Jamestown, Sulpher Creek and other area campgrounds.

The library in Glasgow has ongoing crafts for kids in their Fab Lab.

A free scarecrow trail is ongoing in Bowling Green at the Lost River Cave.

Haunted Lantern Tours will be ongoing from Oct. 18-31, from 6 to 9 p.m.

A fall family day will be held at Ken Davis Produce, in Bowling Green on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Hinton’s Orchard, in Hodgenville (1 hour drive) will have hot air balloons, hayrides, a corn maze, trick or treat and more on Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Oktober Fest will be held in Lebanon, Tenn., on Saturday, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cabella’s in Bowling Green will have free games, prizes, and pictures with the characters from Peanuts on Saturday, and Sunday, from 12 noon to 5 p.m.

