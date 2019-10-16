FIRST ANNUAL CHILI WARS TO BE HELD

The First Annual Chili Wars will be held during the “Fall-o-Ween” event on Saturday, Oct. 19 in downtown Tompkinsville. The “Chili Wars” will pit groups against each other in a large taste testing and voting contest in categories of schools, churches/civic organizations, businesses and even individuals.

“We not only will have an overall ‘People’s Choice’ award winner, but will also have ‘Battle Plaques’ for smaller divisions,” organizers said.

The individual battles can pit different businesses types against each other, such as the “Battle of the Banks!”

Entry fee per organization will be $20 per table with the overall people’s choice award winning a $250 prize and the individual winner receiving $100.

Those competing can begin cooking at 12 noon on Saturday, Oct. 19 at their assigned booth downtown and serving begins at 3 p.m. during the Fall-o-ween event.

Those wishing to “vote” for their favorites can pre-purchase official Chili Wars cups – which will include a special ballot to place for your favorite selection in the contest.

The contest will be a yearly fund raiser for the Tuckasee Archery organization.

To pre-register for the contest or for more information, contact Ronda Elam at 270-427-7456.