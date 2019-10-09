Terry’s List for the weekend of Oct. 12, 13 and 14

A dance will be held on Saturday, at the Mt. Hermon Community Center, at 7 p.m. The center is now smoke free.

A concert by No Deposit Band, featuring a chili supper, silent auction and raffles for a .22 Henry rifle and a country ham, will be held on Saturday, at 5 p.m., at the Farmers Market.

https://www.tompkinsvillenews.com/2019/10/08/reds-rescue-to-hold-fundraiser/

A fundraiser, featuring live music, a cake walk/bake sale and activities for kids, is being held on Sunday, at Bodock Farms, located at 153 Jack Scott Rd., in Burkesville, with a meal by Hunter’s BBQ starting at 12 noon, followed by a car show at 2 p.m.

https://www.tompkinsvillenews.com/2019/10/08/cars-tunes-and-bbq-fundraiser-to-be-held/

A benefit, featuring live music (any local musicians are welcome to join in), an auction, a cakewalk and concessions, will be held on Saturday, at the old high school gymnasium, from 5 to 8 p.m.

https://www.tompkinsvillenews.com/2019/10/08/benefit-to-be-held-for-hollinsworth/

Old Mulkey Meetinghouse will host a Civil War Living History event on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

https://www.tompkinsvillenews.com/2019/10/08/civil-war-living-history-event-to-be-held-at-old-mulkey/

A Halloween Festival will be held at the Obey River Campground in Celina, Tenn., on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/603974843340496/

A chili cookoff and dance will be held on the square in Celina, Tenn., on Saturday at 11 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/750237845419687/

A day spent on the Ritter Farm in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn., where you can see a potter, a weaver, quilters, blacksmiths, makers of baskets, candles jewelry, and felted animals, all at work at their craft and learn from beekeepers, shepherds, and woodworkers. Listen to the music and hear the pop-pop of the grist mill. Play in the cornbox and eat food cooked on an open fire. This will be held on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/745209142594321/

A free Scarecrow trail is ongoing at Lost River Cave in Bowling Green.

https://www.facebook.com/events/395384414516619/?event_time_id=395384437849950

A Fall Garden Tour will be held in Bowling Green on Saturday, at 2 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/528230764601770/