We have made a special Halloween Terry’s List for Halloween and Fall related activities from now until Oct. 31. Included are so many family friendly and adult oriented events from all of our surrounding areas. Check it out.

Trunk or Treat will be held Ace Hardware in Bowling Green on Friday, Oct. 18, from 4 to 7 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2097136120595283/

A harvest festival will be held in Bowling Green on Friday, Oct. 18, from 4 to 9 p.m., at SOKY Marketplace.

https://www.facebook.com/events/472230760222489/

A free Halloween art show will be ongoing in Bowling Green, at Ingen Art Gallery, beginning on Friday, Oct. 18.

https://www.facebook.com/events/491148308304696/?event_time_id=491148318304695

Falloween in downtown Tompkinsville will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 3 p.m.

Falloween at the Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Church is on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 6.

A haunted house tour and chili supper will be held in Burkesville on Oct. 18, 19, 25, 26 and 31, at 7 p.m., beside the old Houchens.

Camping events are ongoing at Jellystone, Obey River, DHL, Jamestown, Sulpher Creek and other area campgrounds.

The library in Glasgow has ongoing crafts for kids in their Fab Lab.

https://www.facebook.com/events/511385532771718/

A free scarecrow trail is ongoing in Bowling Green at the Lost River Cave.

https://www.facebook.com/events/395384414516619/

Haunted Lantern Tours will be ongoing from Oct. 18-31, from 6 to 9 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2394959010781020/?event_time_id=2394959034114351

A fall family day will be held at Ken Davis Produce, in Bowling Green on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2565514933509717/

Hinton’s Orchard, in Hodgenville (1 hour drive) will have hot air balloons, hayrides, a corn maze, trick or treat and more on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/392347671690423/

Oktober Fest will be held in Lebanon, Tenn., on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 20, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2217284681682205/

Cabella’s in Bowling Green will have free games, prizes, and pictures with the characters from Peanuts on Saturday, Oct. 19 and Sunday, Oct. 20, from 12 noon to 5 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2423991777885303/

Cumberland Auto Center, in Cookeville, Tenn., will have a trunk or treat with bouncy houses and a costume contest on Thursday, Oct. 24, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Bring a canned food donation.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1850624405082902/

Hobby Town in Bowling Green will have a game night on Thursday, Oct. 24, from 6 to 10 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/993489711049502/

A craft fair will be held in Edmonton on Friday, Oct. 25, at 10 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/943530206024588/

A Fall Festival will be held in Glasgow at Red Cross Elementary on Friday, Oct. 25, from 4 to 7 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/451686945420868/

The Thomas House in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn., will hold haunted weekends on Friday, Oct. 25.

https://www.facebook.com/events/509290866485345/

Hocus Pocus will be show at the Capital Arts Center in Bowling Green on Friday, Oct. 25, at 5 and 7 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2453798124704164/?event_time_id=2453798128037497

Celina will have trunk or treat on Friday, Oct. 25, on the square, at 6 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2287107674708836/

The Summer Shade Fire Department will have trick or treat on Friday, Oct. 25, at 6 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2587978604596081/

Trick or treat will be held at the Clay County Animal Hospital on Saturday, Oct. 25, at 6 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/413039242731626/

Ralphies will have a Halloween Festival on Saturday, Oct. 25, at 6 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/377749586452156/

The Plaza in Glasgow will show the Legend of Sleepy Hollow on Oct. 25, 26 and 27.

https://www.facebook.com/events/354591105490786/?event_time_id=354591115490785

Flea Land in Bowling Green will have trick or treat with characters from Hocus Pocus walking around throughout the day on Saturday, Oct. 26.

https://www.facebook.com/events/881460285569530/

Ace Hardware in Bowling Green will have a Halloween themed pet adoption event with hot dogs on Saturday, Oct. 26.

https://www.facebook.com/events/393883881251001/

Falloween will be held in Livingston on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 12 noon to 4 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/398412560867801/

A Halloween Pageant will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Holiday Inn in Glasgow.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2402986349957554/

A Chili supper fundraiser with a costume contest for kids will be held at the Flippin Fire Department on Saturday, Oct. 26, at 4 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2466197750109836/

The Mt. Hermon Dance will have a Boo Bash on Saturday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m.

Metcalfe Elementary will hold their Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 26, at 4 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/391430548150698/

A Halloween block party will be held at the Steel Coop in Livingston on Saturday, Oct. 26, at 5 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2523732704349672/

A Halloween party, featuring a costume contest, games and a pshyic, will be held in the parking lot of the Bowling Green Harley Davidson on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 6 to 8 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1304321743076949/

Hocus Pocus will be shown free in Livingston, Tenn., at Central Park, on Saturday, Oct. 26, at 6 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/394995547855349/

Southern Lanes, in Bowling Green, will have a trick or treat party on Sunday, Oct. 27, at 5:30 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/645715905912408/

Trunk or Treat at the Library will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 29, at 5:30 p.m., for ages 0 to 12. Reservations must be made.

A Shindig on the Square will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 29, with trick or treat for under ten, music, food and a showcase of costumes, on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 5 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/396071851068652/

Glasgow will hold trick or treat on Thursday, Oct. 31, at 5 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2119762564796749/

Overtime in Bowling Green will have karaoke on Thursday, Oct. 31, at 9 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/415816029367921/

Signature HealthCARE of Tompkinsville will have a candy trail and a haunted dining room on Thursday, Oct. 31, from 4 to 8 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/525576258269667/

Dogwood Park in Cookeville, Tenn., will have a trick or treat trail with games and activities on Thursday, oct. 31, from 4 to 6 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2163324553966756/