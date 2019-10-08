Mud Lick Fire Department receives equipment grant

Mud Lick Firefighters will be receiving a new tanker truck after receiving notification of a grant from FEMA.

Congressman James R. Comer, Jr. announced last week that the Mud Lick Volunteer Fire Department in Monroe County will receive $255,238.09 in grant funding for new tanker firefighting capabilities.

This funding is provided through FEMA’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) Program. Congressman Comer wrote to FEMA urging consideration of the Mud Lick Volunteer Fire Department’s need for this important funding.

“We are proud to announce the recent award of a grant to our department,” said Fire Chief Ricky Collins.

This financial assistance will help to replace a 1977 American LaFrance firetruck, that failed its last pump test, he added.

“The funding will provide a new up-to-date apparatus to safely and efficiently provide fire protection to our community,” Collins added.

Comer added that the AFG Program is a component of the larger, coordinated effort by the Department of Homeland Security to strengthen the nation’s overall level of preparedness and ability to respond to fire and related hazards.

“I’m thrilled to see that the Mud Lick Volunteer Fire Department will receive these supportive funds for necessary vehicles to carry out life-saving operations. I’m glad to play a part in ensuring these hard-working public servants have the assets necessary to secure a modernized, sustainable future for the Department,” Congressman Comer said.