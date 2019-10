The Mt Hermon Community Center will hold a Halloween dance and costume contest on Saturday, Oct. 26, featuring Southern Rain, with the doors opening at 6 p.m., and the dance from 7 to 11 p.m. Prizes will be awarded for best costume. Snacks and refreshments will be available in addition to concessions.

We are family friendly and smoke free.

For more information, call 270-427-8400