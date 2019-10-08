Family fun activities set for Oct. 19

Downtown activities

“Fall-o-Ween” will be held on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 19 in downtown Tompkinsville.

Personally sponsored by Tompkinsville Mayor Scotty Turner, City Attorney Richard Jackson and Commissioners, “Fall-o-Ween” will feature family fun activities for kids (and adults) of all ages.

The event will be held from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. near the courthouse with a costume contest, free hotdogs , the Homemakers’ annual pie contest, and community trunk or treat during the time.

The costume contest will begin at 3 p.m. with categories for children ages 5 and under, 6-8, 9-12, 13 and up with a family or group category (designated as two or more people).

Community members and organizations are invited to come set up for a special “trunk or treat” for children of all ages.

More information about the activities will be released next week, but mark it on your calendar to attend.

FIRST ANNUAL CHILI WARS

The First Annual Chili Wars will be held during the “Fall-o-Ween” event on Saturday, Oct. 19 in downtown Tompkinsville.

The “Chili Wars” will pit groups against each other in a large taste testing and voting contest in categories of schools, churches/civic organizations, businesses and even individuals.

“We not only will have an overall ‘People’s Choice’ award winner, but will also have ‘Battle Plaques’ for smaller divisions,” organizers said.

The individual battles can pit different businesses types against each other, such as the “Battle of the Banks!”

Entry fee per organization will be $20 per table with the overall people’s choice award winning a $250 prize and the individual winner receiving $100.

Those competing can begin cooking at 12 noon on Saturday, Oct. 19 at their assigned booth downtown and serving begins at 3 p.m. during the Fall-o-ween event.

Those wishing to “vote” for their favorites can pre-purchase official Chili Wars cups – which will include a special ballot to place for your favorite selection in the contest.

The contest will be a yearly fund raiser for the Tuckasee Archery organization.

More information will be released next week. To pre-register for the contest or for more information, contact Ronda Elam at 270-427-7456.

THIRD ANNUAL SCAVENGER HUNT

The Third Annual Scavenger Hunt, sponsored by the HAM Masonic Lodge #515 will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19.

The event, held as a fundraiser for the Monroe County Backpack Program, pits teams of people against each other as they travel across Monroe County looking for tasks and photo opportunities.

“In our third year, we are looking to set a new record as we’ve raised over $3,000 each year thanks to our sponsors for the Backpack program,” organizer Shad Welch noted.

“The task list is almost complete for this year and it should be another fun filled hunt on Oct. 19th,” he added.

“If you haven’t competed before, each team will be given a list of tasks or items. The tasks will be recorded by photo or video when completed.

“The items will be collected and turned in at check in. Each task or item earns your team a certain amount of points. The team with the most points in the quickest amount of time wins,” he added.

The winning team gets a $200 cash prize.

Examples of tasks could range from “get a team picture on a playground slide” or “video your team singing to a stranger,” Welch said. All tasks can be found and completed within Monroe County.

Team entry fee is $100 each and team members registered by Oct. 11 are guaranteed t-shirts.