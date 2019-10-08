Community fish fry held in Fountain Run

The 11th Annual Fountain Run Community Fish Fry, hosted by Mayor Larry Shaw and his wife, Kathy, was held on Saturday, Sept. 21 at the Community Park in Fountain Run.

While the community has grown to enjoy this event, Shaw reluctantly noted that due to health issues, this would be the final event that he and his wife would be hosting, but he expressed his hope that someone in the community would “step up” and take over the event and continue the tradition.

The event, which began in 2008, was originally held at Shaw’s home in Fountain Run for family and close friends, and grew each year until it was moved to the park. He laughed and recalled, “I looked around one year and I had 185 people in my yard.”

The fish for the cook out was provided by Shaw in the early years, but as the event grew, others in the community soon began to bring their “catches” to him to freeze.

“I always knew when there is enough fish when the freezer is full,” Shaw pointed out.

Volunteers jump in to fry up the fish and hush-puppies, while many of those attending bring a favorite dish to share with everyone.

“I’ve always enjoyed being able to give back to the community and really appreciate everyone coming out to fellowship or help in any way,” Shaw said.

“The want to continue this is still there, but unfortunately my body is not cooperating. I hope someone will pick this up and this event can continue. I have really enjoyed it over the years, and I would like to pass it along,” Shaw added.