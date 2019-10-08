Civil War Living History event to be held at Old Mulkey

Old Mulkey Meetinghouse will host a Civil War Living History event Oct. 12 and 13.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Sunday.

It will showcase life of KY 9th Inf. Co. B US when camped. Visitors are invited to tour the period camp, watch drills, hear historical monologues and more.

In depth details and a schedule will be included in next week’s issue of the Tompkinsville News. For additional information contact Sheila at 270-487-8481.