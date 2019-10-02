Terry’s List for the weekend of Oct. 4,5 and 6

The Rollercoaster Yard Sale is ongoing throughout the weekend.

A dance will be held in Mt. Hermon on Friday at 7 p.m.

https://www.tompkinsvillenews.com/2019/10/01/dance-to-be-held-at-mt-hermon-16/

A fall craft and vendor show will be held throughout the weekend in Bowling Green at the mall.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1974733342576115/

Fall and Halloween activities are ongoing at Jellystone Park in Mammoth Cave.

A Jack o lantern forest, featuring 1000 carved pumpkins lighting a path through the woods, hayrides and outside movie is ongoing in Williamsburg, Ky., until Oct. 15. This is a 2 ½ hour drive, but I have been to one of these before in Louisville and it was worth the drive.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2341336939449588/

The Pumpkin Festival is going on throughout the weekend in Edmonton.

A Ghost Hunt will be held Friday and Saturday in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn.

https://www.facebook.com/events/439849766603137/?event_time_id=439849773269803

A Car, Truck, Tractor, and Rat Rod show will be held in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn., on Saturday at 8 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/961042624235665/

Come meet the Frozen 2 characters and participate in other activities on Saturday from 12 noon to 4 p.m., at Glasgow and Bowling Green Walmart.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2624277411230676/

A Scarecrow Trail is ongoing in Bowling Green.

https://www.facebook.com/events/395384414516619/?event_time_id=395384424516618

A free community event celebrating the metal workers’ trade will be held in Bowling Green on Saturday at 10 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/453733338554286/