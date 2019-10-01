“Taste of Monroe” event held at Old Mulkey Meetinghouse

Several people came out to the annual “Taste of Monroe” event held at Old Mulkey on Sunday, Sept. 22, to taste test the many selections offered to attendees.

Those interested had a chance to enter best contest, demonstrate their cooking skills and gather information and recipes, as well as sample the offerings of the other vendors.

Demonstrators attending the event included Monroe County Health Department, Monroe County Extension office, Monroe County Hospital, Pampered Chef representative Kelli Smith and Sunshine Homemaker Ina Graves.

Winners in the best contests were Susan Clarkson for her Mexican cornbread and Cindy Parker for her blackberry jelly, with MaLora Woods coming in a close second for her mulberry and honeysuckle jellies.