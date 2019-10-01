Homecoming queens named this past week

Cally Sue Harlin (at left) was named the 2019 Monroe County High School Homecoming Queen this past Friday night. The senior represented her class and is the daughter of John and Pam Harlin; first runner-up Hannah Arnett, a senior representing the Falcon Marching Band, the daughter of Jason and Cristy Arnett; second runner-up Millie Page, a senior representing the FBLA Club, the daughter of Todd and Jaime Page and third runner-up Marissa Simpson, a senior representing the soccer team, the daughter of Denny Simpson and Terry Simpson.
Monroe County Middle School held their Homecoming festivities on Thursday, Sept. 19. Winners, from left, are first runner up Taylor Ballard, daughter of Jason and Jessica Ballard; Queen Kensley Stinson, daughter of Jake and Kendra Stinson, and second runner up Kendra Simmons, daughter of Jimmy and Kristy Simmons. All three girls are 8th graders.