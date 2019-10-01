DANCE TO BE HELD AT MT. HERMON
A dance, featuring “Generation,” will be held on Friday, Oct. 4, at the Mt. Hermon Community Center.
The doors open at 6 p.m., and the music starts at 7 p.m.
Admission is $5 for adults, and $3 for children ages 4-10. Concessions will be available.
The center is now smoke free.
Posted in Local News
Related Posts
Terry’s List for the weekend of Oct. 4,5 and 6
October 2, 2019 | No Comments »
Homecoming queens named this past week
October 1, 2019 | No Comments »
“Taste of Monroe” event held at Old Mulkey Meetinghouse
October 1, 2019 | No Comments »
Scenes from the Gamaliel Autumn Fest
September 30, 2019 | No Comments »
Birthday/anniversary contest winner announced
September 29, 2019 | No Comments »