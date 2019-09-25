Terry’s List for the weekend of Sept. 27, 28 and 29

A dance will be held Saturday in Mt. Hermon at 7 p.m.

https://www.tompkinsvillenews.com/2019/09/25/dance-to-be-held-at-mt-hermon-15/

The Gamaliel Autumn fest will be held Saturday in Gamaliel, with events throughout the day and night.

https://www.facebook.com/gamaliel.autumn.fest.2018/?ref=br_rs

Jelly Stone Park in Mammoth Cave has begun their fall and Halloween events.

https://www.facebook.com/jellystonemammothcave/?eid=ARAqXXRHVpt24w8oW41EO5ZLNsPAk0SMqM7e7y7Q1fKkb3jR5zJ4pW2xbT-cooBsBA5D-7Yc6J2h5Ugh

Boomfest will be held in Celina, Tenn., on Saturday.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2192264170843348/

The International Festival will be held in Bowling Green on Saturday.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2169007223134206/

An arts and crafts fair will be held in Glasgow on Saturday at 9 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/391645295032418/

The free scarecrow trail is now open in Bowling Green.

https://www.facebook.com/events/395384414516619/

A pumpkin craft class will be held at the Step Back in Time Shop in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn., on Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/477610819686119/

A cruise-in will be held in Celina, Tenn., on Saturday at 3 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2201394873510716/

A Steel Horse Stampede will be held on Sunday at 12 noon in Burkesville.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2071402186277522/

A chili challenge will be held in Livingston, Tenn., on Friday at 11 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/471287516980039/

The Farmer’s Market in Burkesville will have a taste testing on Saturday.

https://www.facebook.com/events/683528732143461/

A pancake breakfast will be held on Friday at 7:30 a.m. in Burkesville.

https://www.facebook.com/events/287081092014106/?event_time_id=287081255347423

A rodeo will be held in Celina, Tenn., on Saturday at 1 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/611627992652339/

A Meet and greet the Paw Patrol pups will be held in Bowling Green on Saturday at 10 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/729116990869752/

A Fall Ride will be held at Jackson’s Orchard in Bowling Green to kick of the Pumpkin Festival on Saturday at 10 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/737087016756380/

Britt’s Orchard as well as Jackson’s Orchard are now open for Fall.