Terry’s List for the weekend of Sept. 27, 28 and 29
A dance will be held Saturday in Mt. Hermon at 7 p.m.
The Gamaliel Autumn fest will be held Saturday in Gamaliel, with events throughout the day and night.
Jelly Stone Park in Mammoth Cave has begun their fall and Halloween events.
Boomfest will be held in Celina, Tenn., on Saturday.
The International Festival will be held in Bowling Green on Saturday.
An arts and crafts fair will be held in Glasgow on Saturday at 9 a.m.
The free scarecrow trail is now open in Bowling Green.
A pumpkin craft class will be held at the Step Back in Time Shop in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn., on Saturday at 10:30 a.m.
A cruise-in will be held in Celina, Tenn., on Saturday at 3 p.m.
A Steel Horse Stampede will be held on Sunday at 12 noon in Burkesville.
A chili challenge will be held in Livingston, Tenn., on Friday at 11 a.m.
The Farmer’s Market in Burkesville will have a taste testing on Saturday.
A pancake breakfast will be held on Friday at 7:30 a.m. in Burkesville.
A rodeo will be held in Celina, Tenn., on Saturday at 1 p.m.
A Meet and greet the Paw Patrol pups will be held in Bowling Green on Saturday at 10 a.m.
A Fall Ride will be held at Jackson’s Orchard in Bowling Green to kick of the Pumpkin Festival on Saturday at 10 a.m.
Britt’s Orchard as well as Jackson’s Orchard are now open for Fall.