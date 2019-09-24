Humane Society donates to local Animal Welfare

The Monroe County Animal Welfare Program received another large donation this past week as representatives of the Kentucky Humane Society presented a $5,000 check for the program.

Founded just two months ago with a grant for “seed” money from Monroe County native Gary Bowman and his wife, Julie, the Welfare Program and its offshoot known as “Red’s Rescue,” has been working closely with the Monroe County Judge-executive’s office since that time.

The Monroe County Fiscal Court, by ordinance, must have a dog catcher and the policy has been to capture stray or abandoned dogs then turn them over for a veterinarian for a time period and unclaimed dogs were euthanized.

“Since this program began, not a single animal has been euthanized that were not deemed aggressive or medically unsound,” Deputy Judge Lori Emmert noted. “This has been a really great thing for our county.”

After the Bowman’s initial donation, the KHS representatives felt it was important to also step up to help the program. The additional $5,000 grant would also have another benefit for the program – until the end of the year every dollar raised by the Rescue will be matched at 100% by the Kentucky Humane Society.

In addition, agreements were discussed to be able to transport animals straight to the Kentucky Humane Society in Louisville at no charge and guidelines of such transports.

During the MCAW program meeting, Emmert presented the County’s report about the animals which had been taken in by the dog wardens.7

Emmert told the group that there had been 13 calls from people wanting their neighbor’s dogs picked up because they were not leashed or had allegedly damaged their property. She told the group that this did not really fall under the procedures which the County had to operate. She also noted that there had been stray pit bulls – or pit mix dogs – which had been picked up that had been very aggressive and had bitten people. She added that one dog actually attacked the dog catcher when they were attempting to put it in the holding kennel.

However, one issue that has arisen that there were four separate calls on four different dogs which did not have collars on them. However, the owners then came forward to claim the dogs and complain about them being picked up from being loose and some dogs had been picked up multiple times.

Emmert told the group that when someone needed to report a stray or abandoned dog, they should call the County Judge’s office at 270-487-5505.

Once the dog warden has picked an animal up, photo and information of the animal is shared with the Rescue representatives and is shared on the Facebook page in an attempt to find any owner whose pet might have gone astray.

However, after five days animals which are unclaimed can be evaluated for placement in adoptive homes locally or vaccinated and prepared for transport to outside rescue agencies, such as Allen County or Louisville’s Humane Society.

Animals available locally can be found on the Red’s Rescue Face Book page. Depending on the type of animal, a minimum donation fee is set and the animal begins to vetting process. All animals which are adopted are vaccinated, wormed and checked for possible medical issues. Then, if they are old enough, they are spayed or neutered. However, if an animal is too young for that procedure, the new owners will schedule that appointment at a later date.

A concert by No Deposit Band will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12 at Farmers’ Market, with a chili supper, silent auction and raffle for a .22 Henry rifle and a country ham. Watch for more information on this event in future issues of the Tompkinsville News. This fundraiser is eligible for the matching grant funds by the KHS.