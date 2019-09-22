Birthday contest winner announced

The winner of our Facebook Birthday contest for the week of Sept. 15 to 21

 Brittaney Proffitt, who had her birthday on  Sept 17. It was posted by Barbara Proffitt. 
 
  
Come by the office to claim your prize.
