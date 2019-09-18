Youth related here killed in murder-suicide incident near Nashville

Monday morning, Sept. 9, Monroe Countians woke up to shocking news as the story about a murder/suicide from the night before hit close to home.

The six year-old child killed the night before in Hermitage (Tenn.) was Ty Dodson, the grandson of Teddy and Teresa Dodson of Tompkinsville.

Ty, his maternal grandmother and her husband were found dead at the couple’s Nashville home Saturday night, police said.

Police reports noted that Terry Majors, 64, apparently fatally shot his wife, Leigh Shea-Majors, 61, at a home on Dockside Drive, Hermitage. Majors also shot and killed his 6-year-old grandson before killing himself.

Another grandchild — a four year-old girl — was uninjured and ran to a neighbor’s home for help.

Ty’s father — Chad Dodson — died just a few days before the birth of his only son.

Ty is survived by his mother and step-father, Jennifer and Danny Smalling and sisters Jaden Wilson and Layla Jay Carter and Adilynn Elizabeth and Ciera Danielle Smalling.

Funeral services were held Thursday, Sept. 12 at Goad Funeral Home in Scottsville.

Further information about his services, as well as complete listings of his survivors will be included in this week’s edition of the Tompkinsville News.