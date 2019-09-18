Fountain Run Commission appoints new commissioner to fill vacancy

A new Fountain Run City Commissioner has been named and was sworn in during Monday night’s regular meeting on Sept. 8.

Former Commissioner Bob McCabe Face Timed with the Commission and resigned as he was unable to attend the meeting.

He expressed that he would miss his position and appreciated the opportunity, but as he had moved to Tennessee, he was no longer able to fulfill his duties.

City Attorney Richard Jackson noted that the group would have 30 days to name a replacement or the governor would step in to do it.

At that point, it was motioned by Commissioner Gabriel Knudson and seconded by Commissioner Ron Norrod that the replacement be James Law, who was present at the meeting.

Law was sworn in to fill the vacancy until Nov. 2020. After being sworn in by Jackson, he expressed his appreciation, saying, “I’d like to thank everyone for the opportunity to serve.”

Also at the meeting, Commissioners:

— heard from fire department representative Frankie Goad, who came before the Commission asking permission to declare the old tanker truck as surplus property and take sealed bids toward the sale of the vehicle;

— heard that the pothole on Maple Street has been patched; and

— Discussed contributing more money toward the EDC than the $100 they are currently donating. They agreed not to put forth any more money at this time as Norrod stated, “Under the circumstances, due to our finances, I think we should leave it as is.”