Benefit events held for local families over the weekend

By: Terry Simpson

Monroe Countians are the first to come together when friends, family or a neighbor needs help.

This past weekend was no exception as two benefits were held for several residents who are suffering from cancer.

Weeks of planning have gone into these events to help with expenses incurred through the honorees fights with the disease.

On Friday, Sept. 6, a breakfast and bake sale was held at Signature HealthCARE for resident’s family members, for Carolyn Shirley, Barbara Dubree and Kathy Ford.

Breakfast plates, sandwiches and baked goods were sold throughout the day with a large crowd in attendance for most of the two-hour event. Donations of household goods were also taken up for the honorees.

Ford expressed her appreciation to everyone involved and those who came out, noting, “I am completely overwhelmed at the love shown to us today by Signature HealthCARE of Monroe Country, along with so many others who helped in different ways with this fundraiser.”

She continued, “To know that so many cared enough to do this wonderful thing for my family and two other families who are battling cancer is very humbling. I want everyone to know they are loved and appreciated more than I could ever express.”

Another fundraiser was held on Saturday night at the Monroe County High School for Debbie Dyer, who is also suffering from cancer. The cake walk, bar-b-que dinner and auction was a surprise to Dyer.

She shared that family members had been planning this event for weeks while she was away receiving treatment. She was able to come home just three days before the event and attended on Saturday night.

“My sister-in-law told me they wanted to do this for us because we have always worked hard, and they wanted to help us out. We appreciate y’alls help and I am so grateful for that and grateful for each day God gives me.” She continued, “I am so grateful for everyone who played any role in tonight’s auction and even more grateful for your prayers.”

Ford, who also attended the event for Dyer, waited her turn in a small line which had formed around her. The ladies exchanged hugs and shed a few tears and they offered prayers and support to each other. You could almost feel the love in the room of Monroe Countians, who came out to support the event as well as those who volunteered their time at both events . It was a weekend like many others that will not soon be forgotten in our “‘Roe.”