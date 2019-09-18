Autumn Festival plans heard by Gamaliel City Commission

It is once again nearing time for the Gamaliel Autumn Fest, which will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28, in Gamaliel, Commissioners learned during the regular monthly meeting on Monday, Sept. 8.

Commissioners approved a $500 donation to the festival committee and agreed to pay the fees associated with providing the use of the Jackson House for the headliner of the event, Bucky Covinton and his band and crew. It was also approved to block Main Street for the festival.

A donation was also made to the Friends of Gamaliel Cemetery, which will be having an event along with Gamaliel Elementary to bury a time capsule. It was noted that the names of sponsors of this event would be engraved on a rock, placed at the site of the burial. Commissioners approved a $100 donation.

Also during the meeting, Commissioners:

— Read the first reading of the updated nuisance ordinance (2019-006), with discussion tabled and possible amendments to be made at the second reading;

— Read the second reading of the ordinance on annual property tax on real property and tangible personal property (2019-004) and read the second reading of an ordinance on annual property tax on automobile and watercraft (2019-005). Discussion was tabled;

— Approved the closing of City Park on the second weekend in October for the winter; and

— Approved to raise the amount the city gives to the Economic Development Center from $100 a quarter to $200 a quarter after a request from Mayor Bob Greer.