Terry’s List for the weekend of Sept. 13, 14 and 15

Free BBQ to be held on Friday in Tompkinsville.

A truck pull to raise funds for the Backpack Program will be held on Saturday at 6 p.m., in Tompkinsville.

A dance will be held in Mt. Hermon on Saturday. The Center is now smoke free.

Community Yard Sale to be held on Thursday and Friday in Mt. Hermon.

A barn sale will be held in Livingston, Tenn., on Friday and Saturday.

Dollar Days will be held in Cave City on Saturday.

Ice Cream and a Movie, featuring Hotel Transylvania, will be held on Friday and Saturday at 5 p.m. at Chaney’s in Bowling Green.

A truck and motorcycle show will be held in Burkesville on Saturday at 10 a.m.

Civil War Days will be held in Hart County on Friday and Saturday.

A National Day of Play will be held on Saturday at 12 noon in Glasgow.

A marble tournament and festival will be held at Standing Stone State Park in Hillham, Tenn., on Saturday.

“Touch a Truck” will be held in Glasgow on Saturday at 9 a.m. in Glasgow.

An overnight Murder Mystery will be held at the Thomas House in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn., on Friday and Saturday.

A painting class will be held at the Step Back in Time Shop in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn., on Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

Barn Lot Theater will hold a Season Reveal, with refreshments, on Sunday at 2 p.m., in Edmonton.

A pancake breakfast will be held in Burkesville on Friday at 7:30 a.m.

A car show will be held in Glasgow on Saturday at 9 a.m.

Bark for Life will be held in Warren County on Saturday at 9 a.m.

Rural King in Glasgow will have a petting zoo from 12 noon to 6 p.m., and free hot dogs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Sunday.