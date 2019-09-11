DANCE TO BE HELD AT MT. HERMON
A dance, featuring “The Skahls,” will be held on Saturday, Aug. 14, at the Mt. Hermon Community Center.
The doors open at 6 p.m., and the music starts at 7 p.m.
Admission is $5 for adults, and $3 for children ages 4-10. Concessions will be available.
The building is now smoke free.
Posted in Local News
Related Posts
Terry’s List for the weekend of Sept. 13, 14 and 15
September 11, 2019 | No Comments »
Community Day held at Tompkinsville City Park
Thurman participates in American Legion program
Library mural brightens up the recent renovations
Birthday/anniversary winner announced
September 9, 2019 | No Comments »