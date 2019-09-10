Library mural brightens up the recent renovations

The William B. Harlan Memorial Library updates continue, with construction completed. However, little touches in the decorations are being added each day. A colorful mural now greets guests as they step into the children’s library.

Dannica Carol Gosser, daughter of Billie Kaye Cleary and Daniel Gosser, Tompkinsville and a senior at Monroe County High School, completed the mural recently.

She notes that she and Director Monica Edwards had discussed a mural to fill the empty space and brighten up the children’s area.

“I created a couple of sketches that all of us agreed upon and began working on it as soon as possible,” Dannica said.

“What started as a small owl quickly grew into a large tree covering the wall of the room,” she added.

Edwards notes that she asked Dannica to create a design involving a tree, that was bright and colorful and could possibly be used as a logo.

“The following afternoon,” says Edwards, “She sketched out her idea and we were blown away with the design she created. We love it!” She continued, “Dannica is a very talented young artist and we are blessed to have her.”

To view the mural and many other changes at the library, stop by and ask for a tour or feel free to make your way around the new additions, while you browse the many resources now available to the community.