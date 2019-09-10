Community Day held at Tompkinsville City Park

The 2019 Milltown/Harlan Heights Community Day was held on Sunday, Sept. 1, at the Tompkinsville City Park.

A meal of bar-b-que and side dishes was served, and bouncy houses and a water slide were available for the children.

Several people attended the free annual event which is made possible through fund raisers held throughout the year.

Organizers expressed their appreciation to everyone who donated, held fundraisers, cooked, served food and attended, noting that they hope more members of the community will come out next year as the event continues to grow.

