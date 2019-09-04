Terry’s List for the weekend of Sept. 6, 7 and 8

A community yard sale will be held on Saturday in Ft. Run.

Breakfast and bake sale to be held Friday at 6 a.m., at Signature HealthCARE.

A dance will be held on Friday at 7 p.m., in Mt. Hermon

“To the Nines” event to be held in Horse Cave on Friday at 5 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/716841878762481/

Free concert to be held on Friday at 7 p.m., in Clay County, Tenn.

https://www.facebook.com/events/803156306718872/

Twilight Tours will be held at Lost River Cave in Bowling Green on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1396476720515397/?event_time_id=1396476723848730

5K to be held in Glasgow on Saturday at 8 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/217779032394367/

Bacon Fest to be held Saturday in Park City at 11 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/884164501947565/

Craft and Vendor Fair to be held in Glasgow on Saturday at 7 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/309513443125370/

Big Foot encounters and Lantern Tours to be held in Horse Cave on Friday at 5 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2481843751904537/

A pancake breakfast will be held on Friday in Burkesville at 7:30 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2481843751904537/

Pastries with parents and grandparents will be held at the library in Edmonton on Saturday at

9 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/510680703016356/

A ribbon cutting will be held in Edmonton with refreshments and prizes on Friday at 12 noon.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2098210286951162/

An anniversary celebration will be held at the Step Back in Time Shop, in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn., on Saturday at 10 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2220799924713796/

An Artist’s reception will be held at the Step Back in Time Shop, in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn., on Friday at 2 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/362911544621570/

A Sesame Street 50th Birthday Party, featuring special guest from Sesame Street, Birthday Cake from Food Lion, Cookie Monster Ice Cream from The Lazy Cow Creamery, balloons, party games, and giveaways, with a Glow Parade and a silent disco after, will be held on Friday at 5:30 p.m., in Cookeville, Tenn.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2318764408365503/