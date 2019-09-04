BREAKFAST AND BAKE SALE TO BE HELD

Signature HealthCARE of Monroe County will hold a biscuit and gravy breakfast and a bake sale, in support of Carolyn Shirley, Kathy Ford and Barbara Dubree, who are battling cancer, on Friday, Sept. 6, from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., at the facility doors closest to La Tia’s.

The $5 breakfast platter includes white or chocolate gravy, biscuits and a choice of bacon or sausage.

Country ham biscuits, sausage biscuits and baked goods will also be sold.

Donations of baked goods, as well as household items such as toilet paper and canned goods, are also appreciated.