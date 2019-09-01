Birthday/anniversary contest winner
The winner of our Facebook Birthday contest and an online subscription to the Tompkinsville News, for the week of Aug. 25 to 31…
Emmalyn Grace Capshaw, who celebrated her 8th birthday on Aug. 30. It was posted by Patty Graves.
Send a message to Monroe County Press or come by the office to claim your prize.